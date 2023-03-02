Hill will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Hurricanes, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Hill was on the losing end of a shutout versus the Avalanche on Monday. The 26-year-old has allowed a total of 10 goals over his last six appearances (five starts). He'll have a tough task Wednesday versus the Hurricanes, but Hill has been a steady option in net with Logan Thompson (lower body) sidelined.

