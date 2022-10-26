Hill will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Hill will get the second half of a back-to-back after Logan Thompson defeated the Maple Leafs on Monday. With four goals allowed on 61 shots to begin 2022-23, Hill has looked good in winning his first two starts. He'll get a chance to make it three in a row against his former team.
