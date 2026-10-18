Hill stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Hill has won all four of his starts this season, and he's allowed just nine total goals on 96 shots. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't made a serious threat to Carter Hart's No. 1 status, but Hill has been a reliable backup. A somewhat even timeshare could emerge if both netminders remain in good form. The Golden Knights' next game is at home versus the Lightning on Tuesday, which will be a test for whichever goalie gets that start.