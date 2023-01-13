Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Hill gave up an odd goal in the first period and a power-play tally in the second, but he was golden in the third as Vegas rallied ahead. He's won his last two starts since he was pulled Dec. 28. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 10-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 16 contests. Some shaky play from Logan Thompson has allowed Hill to get into more games lately, but he's unlikely to anything more than the short end of a tandem in net over the rest of the season.