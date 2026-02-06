Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Steps up in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Hill ended his three-game skid with one of his best performances of the season. All the scoring happened in the first period, and Hill made sure the Kings didn't gain any momentum from Trevor Moore's goal. Hill is up to 4-3-3 with a 3.27 GAA and an .870 save percentage over 12 starts this season. He alternated starts with Akira Schmid leading up to the Olympic break, and if Schmid returns healthy after the tournament, it's likely Vegas will continue with a goalie rotation.
