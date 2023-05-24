Hill posted a 34-save shutout in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

The Golden Knights scored three times in the first 7:10 of the game, giving Hill all the support he'd need. He still turned in a strong outing, while the Vegas defense kept most of the Stars' shots away from dangerous areas. This was Hill's fifth straight win, and he's allowed just 10 goals on 173 shots in that span. He'll look to send the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Finals if he can pick up another win Thursday in Game 4 to complete the sweep.