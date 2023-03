Hill (lower body) hasn't resumed skating yet, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill has been out of action since March 7 and a timeline for his return has not been provided. Logan Thompson (lower body) and Laurent Brossoit (lower body) will travel with the team after Jiri Patera was returned to AHL Henderson on Monday. Jonathan Quick is currently the only healthy goalie on the roster going into Tuesday's contest against Vancouver.