Hill (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Rangers.
Although Hill will miss a 13th straight game Thursday, he's started practicing with the team and could be cleared for game action in the near future. Logan Thompson will continue to operate as the Golden Knights' workhorse in goal until Hill is given the green light.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Won't play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Not starting after all•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Practices Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Skating, not practicing yet•