Hill stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 6-4 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Hill performed well, but the line of Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach and Nick Suzuki had his number. Suzuki scored twice, Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Dach had three helpers. The native of Comox, B.C. is now 5-0-0 with Vegas and he has delivered a 2.17 GAA and .925 save percentage. Hill is a solid fantasy activation in his new home on the strip.