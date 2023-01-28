Hill allowed three goals on 39 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Hill surrendered two goals on 14 shots in the first period and another marker on 12 shots in the third. The Rangers' final goal was scored on an empty net. The 26-year-old is 10-5-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 18 contests this season. Vegas has been leaning on Logan Thompson, so Hill's started in just two of the Golden Knights' last seven contests. In Hill's other start over that span, he stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to Detroit.