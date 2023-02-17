Hill stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.
Hill and Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen spent much of the game exchanging big saves. The Golden Knights then pulled ahead late in the third period on a William Carrier goal, which helped Hill earn his third straight win. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 13-5-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 22 contests. Hill is holding his own in the No. 1 role while Logan Thompson (lower body) is out. The Golden Knights are set for a tough test Saturday when they host the Lightning.
