Hill stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Hill took a shutout over halfway through the third period before Justin Schultz and Jaden Schwartz spoiled it. This was Hill's Golden Knights debut, and it was successful, showing that they may have more than just Logan Thompson between the pipes this year. Hill is still expected to see a backup's workload, though he should challenge for 25-plus games as Thompson adjusts to a full NHL schedule.