Hill allowed one goal on 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

A Jason Zucker power-play tally late in the third period broke up Hill's shutout bid. This was still Hill's eighth win in his last 10 outings, and it's the fourth time in that span he's allowed one goal or fewer. The 28-year-old netminder improved to 17-6-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 25 appearances. The Golden Knights have alternated goalies despite having no back-to-backs since the holiday break, so it's possible Ilya Samsonov will start Tuesday in San Jose rather than Hill.