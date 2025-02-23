Hill allowed one goal on 34 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

This was a close game throughout, and Hill had to be good in his first game action in over two weeks. He allowed a goal to Jake DeBrusk in the second period, but Hill was unbeatable in the third period to allow the Golden Knights to make a comeback for the win. The 28-year-old netminder has won just three of his last eight games, and he's lost every game in that span in which he gave up more than one goal. Hill is now 21-10-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 35 appearances. The Golden Knights are back in action on the road versus the Kings on Monday.