Hill gave up four goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Making his first start and third appearance of the postseason, Hill wasn't able to withstand the Oilers' early pressure, allowing three of the four goals in the first period. The 26-year-old netminder hadn't allowed a goal on his first 28 shots faced over two relief outings in this series. With an experienced veteran in Jonathan Quick available, it's unclear how long head coach Bruce Cassidy will stick with Hill while Laurent Brossoit (lower body) is out. Game 5 is set for Friday in Vegas.