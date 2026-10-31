Hill allowed four goals on 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Devils. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Hill didn't get a lot of help from his teammates -- the Golden Knights were charged with a total of 13 giveaways. This was the first time all year Hill has played in consecutive games, which may have been a factor in the poor outing, though it came two days after Vegas' last contest. Hill is now 5-2-0 with a 2.84 GAA and an .891 save percentage across seven starts this season. Carter Hart (undisclosed) dressed as the backup Friday and is presumably available to split the next two games. The Golden Knights have a back-to-back to begin their upcoming road trip, with stops in Boston on Monday and in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.