Hill allowed three goals on 18 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Sabres tallied three times in the second period, and the Golden Knights' slumping home offense couldn't overcome it. Hill's three-game winning streak was snapped with the rather unimpressive outing, dropping him to 8-3-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. Logan Thompson remains in line for the majority of the starts, though it's unclear if Hill will get one more game before the holiday break. Vegas hosts Arizona on Wednesday and St. Louis on Friday.