Hill stopped 16 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Golden Knights got off to a hot start, but the Lightning pulled away in the third. This was Hill's fourth loss in his last six outings, a span in which he's given up 22 goals. Considering Logan Thompson won his start versus the Devils on Sunday, it's possible Hill's run as the Golden Knights' clear No. 1 goalie could soon come to an end. Hill is at 17-10-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 31 appearances this season.