Hill surrendered four goals on 28 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Wild. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

A pair of goals 1:01 apart in the third period ended up sending Hill to his first loss in five starts since he returned from an undisclosed injury. He's still been strong when called upon, posting a 14-3-2 record with a 2.00 GAA and a .933 save percentage through 20 outings, but those ratios are borderline unsustainable in the long run. The 27-year-old has seen heavier usage lately, but Logan Thompson (illness) may be due for a start in the near future, as the Golden Knights can enjoy the luxury of having two strong goalies.