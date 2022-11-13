Hill allowed three goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Hill gave up a pair of goals in a span of 40 seconds in the second period that flipped the game around, and the Golden Knights failed to bounce back. The loss was Hill's first in six starts this season, dropping his record to 5-1-0. After a hot start, the 26-year-old has allowed seven goals over his last two outings, so he may be cooling off a bit. Still, he did well enough to force the Golden Knights to waive Laurent Brossoit after he was deemed healthy following recovery from hip surgery. Barring a total collapse in form, Hill should remain as Logan Thompson's understudy.