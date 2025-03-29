Despite Ilya Samsonov leading Vegas out for the pregame warmups, Hill is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Typically, the goaltender who leads the team out for warmups gets the start, but that won't be the case in this instance. Vegas' decision to give Hill the nod is surprising because he also started Friday, turning aside 18 of 21 shots en route to a 5-3 win over Chicago, so he'll be playing in back-to-back nights. The 28-year-old has a 28-11-5 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 44 appearances this campaign. The Predators rank last in goals per game this season with 2.54.