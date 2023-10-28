Hill turned aside 20 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

Vegas jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but Hill couldn't make it stick, giving up tallies to Ryan Donato and Connor Bedard just over a minute apart later in the first period. The netminder also had little chance on the OT winner, which came on a Chicago power play. Hill remains undefeated in regulation to begin the season, going 4-0-1 with a 2.16 GAA and .915 save percentage, but he'll likely make way for Logan Thompson in Saturday's tilt against the Kings.