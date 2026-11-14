Hill stopped 30 of 32 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Hill wasn't able to pick up a third straight win. The 30-year-old has allowed two goals or fewer in four of his last five outings, going 3-1-1 in that span. Hill is at a 7-2-1 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 10 starts this season. Both Hill and Carter Hart have done fine behind a steady Vegas defense, and with the goalies alternating starts, it'll likely be Hart against the Canucks on Sunday before Hill gets a look at the Stars on Tuesday.