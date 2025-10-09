Hill stopped 21 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Hill's season debut wasn't great, especially after he allowed two goals over the last nine minutes to squander a 5-3 lead. The 29-year-old stopped just one of three attempts in the shootout to complete the Golden Knights' collapse. The good news is that his team's offense is looking strong early on, which should give Hill some leeway if he's unable to replicate his 2.47 GAA and .906 save percentage from 50 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Should Hill struggle, Akira Schmid could get a chance to carve out a timeshare in the crease. It'll likely be Schmid between the pipes for Thursday's contest in San Jose as the Golden Knights begin a three-game road trip.