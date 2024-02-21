Hill gave up four goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Hill has started to falter, giving up 11 goals during his three-game losing streak. All of those defeats have come at home. He's down to 14-5-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .929 save percentage through 22 starts this season. With Logan Thompson posting a shutout in San Jose on Monday, the Golden Knights may want to get back to alternating their goalie starts, if for no other reason than to keep Hill from getting fatigued. The team has yet to announce a starter for Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs.