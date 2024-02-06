Hill is slated to guard the home goal versus Edmonton on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hill was dialed in leading up to the All-Star break, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Islanders and the Rangers while posting an impressive .950 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 13th win of the year in a brutal home matchup with a seemingly unstoppable Oilers team that's won an eye-popping 16 straight games.
