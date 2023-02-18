Hill will guard the home goal versus the Lighting on Saturday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill has been excellent of late, picking up back-to-back wins over the Ducks and the Sharks while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .941 save percentage. He'll try to extend his win streak to three games in a home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 14-12-1 on the road this year.