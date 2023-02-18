Hill will guard the home goal versus the Lighting on Saturday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hill has been excellent of late, picking up back-to-back wins over the Ducks and the Sharks while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .941 save percentage. He'll try to extend his win streak to three games in a home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 14-12-1 on the road this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Strong in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: First off ice Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Four saves in relief appearance•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Cruises to win•