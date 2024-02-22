Hill was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun, putting him on track to guard the home goal against the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Hill wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Predators, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Toronto team that's won five straight games.