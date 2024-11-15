Hill will patrol the visiting crease in Utah on Friday, Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com reports.

Hill was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and will make his sixth straight start. He is 7-3-1 with a 3.27 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. Hill stopped 16 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Utah on Nov. 2.