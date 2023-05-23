Hill will guard the road goal in Game 3 versus the Stars on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has won four straight games, stopping 129 of 139 shots in that span. The 27-year-old has stabilized the Golden Knights' goaltending situation with Laurent Brossoit (lower body) out. If Hill can extend his winning streak Tuesday, it would give the Golden Knights a commanding 3-0 series lead.