Hill will patrol the home crease against Nashville on Saturday, Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com reports.

Hill has won his last two outings, stopping 43 of 46 shots. He has a 31-13-5 record with four shutouts, a 2.46 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 49 appearances this season. Nashville sits 32nd in the league with 2.54 goals per game in 2024-25.

