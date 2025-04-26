Hill will guard the road goal in Game 4 against Minnesota on Saturday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

After stopping 18 of 20 shots in a 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1, Hill has allowed eight goals on 37 shots en route to two losses in his last two starts. Despite sitting 11th with 22.7 shots per game, Minnesota is tied for third with 4.00 goals per game this postseason.