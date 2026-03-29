Hill will protect the home goal versus the Capitals on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has been a little unlucky lately, going 3-5-1 despite a 2.48 GAA and .884 save percentage over his last nine games. The 29-year-old rarely faces a lot of shots behind Vegas' stingy defense, but the results haven't been going his way much lately. The Capitals have scored 17 goals over their last six games, going 3-1-2 in that span.