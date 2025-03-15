Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hill will patrol the visiting crease in Buffalo on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hill shut out the Blue Jackets on Thursday, stopping 27 shots in a 4-0 win. He is 24-11-4 with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 39 starts this season. The Sabres are generating 3.13 goals per contest in 2024-25, 12th in the NHL.

More News