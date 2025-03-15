Hill will patrol the visiting crease in Buffalo on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hill shut out the Blue Jackets on Thursday, stopping 27 shots in a 4-0 win. He is 24-11-4 with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 39 starts this season. The Sabres are generating 3.13 goals per contest in 2024-25, 12th in the NHL.