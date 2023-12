Hill (lower body) will be stationed between the pipes at home against Ottawa on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill wasn't expected to return until Tuesday against Carolina but he'll be back in action a bit earlier. The 27-year-old will make his first appearance of the month after missing the last seven games. He's gone 10-2-2 with a stellar 1.87 GAA and .935 save percentage through 14 games this season.