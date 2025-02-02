Now Playing

Hill will defend the road net against the Rangers on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Hill has one win in his last five outings (1-2-2), allowing 16 goals on 145 shots. He has a 19-9-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. The Rangers sit 15th in the league with 2.96 goals per game and lost 6-3 to Boston on Saturday.

