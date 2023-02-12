Hill will be between the pipes for Sunday's home game against Anaheim, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has posted a record of 11-5-1 this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 20 appearances. The Ducks sit 31st in the league this campaign with 2.45 goals per game. With Logan Thompson (lower body) considered week-to-week, Hill could string together some starts for Vegas.