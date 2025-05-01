Hill will be between the visiting pipes for Game 6 in Minnesota on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill was stellar in Game 5 on Tuesday, turning aside 20 shots in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Wild. He is 3-2 in the playoffs thus far, allowing 15 goals on only 111 shots (.865 save percentage). He had a career-best regular season in 2024-25, posting a 32-13-5 record with four shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 50 appearances.