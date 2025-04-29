Hill will defend the road cage in Game 5 against the Wild on Tuesday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hill allowed at least three goals for the third straight matchup in Game 4 on Saturday, but he helped Vegas even up the series at 2-2 by turning aside 29 of 32 shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime victory. The 28-year-old has a 2-2 record, 3.30 GAA and .854 save percentage over four starts in this series. Minnesota will have a few changes in Game 5, as Marcus Johansson has moved past his lower-body injury, and Jon Merrill will replace Zeev Buium on the third pairing next to Zach Bogosian.