Hill will guard the road goal against Nashville on Tuesday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill has lost his past two outings, having allowed six goals on 64 shots. He has a 10-5-1 record this season with a 2.73 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 18 appearances. The Predators sit 26th in the league this campaign with 2.81 goals per game.