Hill stopped 15 of 18 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hill didn't show a great performance, struggling even against a light workload in this loss. Hill has allowed 15 goals over his four appearances since the Olympic break, though he's salvaged a 2-2-0 record from that stretch. The 29-year-old goalie is down to 6-5-3 with a 3.40 GAA and an .859 save percentage through 16 starts this season. If the Golden Knights continue to alternate between Hill and Akira Schmidt, Hill's next outing would be against the Penguins on Thursday.