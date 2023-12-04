Hill (lower body) won't suit up Monday against the Blues, per Chris Gawlik of Vegas Hockey Now.

Hill, who wasn't on the ice for the morning skate, will miss his second straight contest. As a result, Jiri Patera will serve as Logan Thompson's backup again in Monday's game. Hill has registered a 10-2-2 record this season with a 1.87 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 14 appearances. He remains day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's rematch with the Blues.