Hill (lower body) will miss Thursday's game against Calgary, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill was last in net March 7. It's not clear when he might return, but Hill hasn't resumed skating yet, so it might still be a while. The 26-year-old has a 16-7-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage in 27 contests this season.