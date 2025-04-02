Hill stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hill had won five straight outings, but the Oilers' three-goal second period did him in this time around. He's gone eight games without allowing more than three goals, providing steady play between the pipes for the playoff-bound Golden Knights. The 28-year-old dropped to 29-12-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 46 appearances. Ilya Samsonov (upper body) is bothered by an injury, so Hill could see a heavy workload for a while. The Golden Knights' next game is at home Thursday versus the Jets.