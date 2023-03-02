Hill stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Hill bounced back from his loss Monday with a sharp effort Wednesday. The Hurricanes had a fair amount of control in the pace of the game, but it didn't lead to a large shot total with the Golden Knights blocking 20 attempts in front of Hill. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 15-6-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 25 outings. The Golden Knights have another challenging matchup Friday versus the Devils.