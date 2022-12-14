Hill surrendered five goals on 34 shots in a 6-5 win against the Jets on Tuesday.
Hill was beaten at least once in every period, and stopped just eight of 10 shots in the second frame. Nevertheless, he posted his third win, to give him an 8-2-1 record with a 2.62 GAA and .907 save percentage in 11 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Set to face Winnipeg again•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Overcomes gaffe for overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: First off ice Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Dialed in and back on track•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Defeated again•