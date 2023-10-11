Hill stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's win over the Kraken.

Hill was dialed in from the start as the Kraken poured on early pressure, and he stayed sharp throughout the contest. The 27-year-old is set to work in a tandem with Logan Thompson in goal this season -- neither goalie is expected to run away with the job, but both can be solid fantasy options behind a high-end defense. Hill was 27-11-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .921 save percentage between the regular season and playoffs last year, which included him backstopping the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup title.