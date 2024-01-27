Hill made 36 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The 27-year-old netminder missed over a month with an undisclosed issue, but Hill has been sharp since coming off IR, winning both his starts and giving up just four goals on 80 shots. Logan Thompson has been solid in January with a 2.56 GAA and .918 save percentage through nine appearances, so the duo could find themselves in a timeshare on the other side of the All-Star break.