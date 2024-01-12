Hill (undisclosed) isn't available for Thursday's home contest against Boston.

Hill is believed to be close to returning and was even initially expected to start Wednesday versus Colorado, but he's ultimately still on injured reserve. Logan Thompson will return from an illness Thursday and get the start while Isaiah Saville will serve as the backup. Hill, who has a 10-2-2 record, 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage in 15 appearances this year, was last in net Dec. 17.