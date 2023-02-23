Hill (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Thursday against Calgary, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hill also missed Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago after taking a "bump" in last Saturday's 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old netminder skipped Thursday's morning skate after practicing Wednesday. Michael Hutchinson will back up Laurent Brossoit on Thursday versus the Flames.
